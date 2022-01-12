Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 909 ($12.34) and last traded at GBX 894 ($12.14). Approximately 291,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 260,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 892 ($12.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($16.29) to GBX 1,300 ($17.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 953.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 984.73. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 3.00.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

