Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.61. Approximately 31,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,865,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $4,016,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $9,167,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

