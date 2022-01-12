Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.61. Approximately 31,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,865,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $4,016,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $9,167,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
