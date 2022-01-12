Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 2,534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 252,106 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Dover by 5,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.73. 500,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

