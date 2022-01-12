DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.68.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $10.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,293. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion and a PE ratio of -39.79. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,597,286 shares of company stock worth $2,140,672,064. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

