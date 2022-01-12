Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)’s share price rose 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 2,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,410,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Doma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,238,000.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

