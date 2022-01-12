Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE:DIV traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.92. 77,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,957. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$2.99. The firm has a market cap of C$356.97 million and a PE ratio of 22.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

