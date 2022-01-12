Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.