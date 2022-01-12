Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard's have outpaced the industry in a year, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year in the fiscal third quarter. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from the continued momentum in consumer demand, which somewhat offset global supply-chain issues, including shipping delays and disruptions in the transportation network. Strength in children's apparel as well as men's wear and accessories bode well. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management also led to lower markdowns, which boosted gross margin. Lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

DDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

