Digiwage (WAGE) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $36,075.26 and approximately $66.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

