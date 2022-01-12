DigitalBits Trading 17% Lower This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $344.36 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.00333234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003187 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

