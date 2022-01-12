DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $168.00 at Truist

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.75% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $116.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $117.35. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

