DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the lowest is $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $12.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

DKS traded up $5.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.06. 2,633,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,171. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $147.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

