dForce (DF) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One dForce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. dForce has a market capitalization of $40.80 million and $1.39 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00062198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006156 BTC.

About dForce

dForce is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 358,645,560 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

