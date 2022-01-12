Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 445,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,247,650. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

