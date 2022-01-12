Devery One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,744.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 57% higher against the US dollar. One Devery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a total market capitalization of $85,603.53 and $4,744.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00060578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.