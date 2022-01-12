Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.86

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DWHHF shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

