Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $52.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $35.39 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

