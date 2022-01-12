Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 69.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 416.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

NYSE:AEO opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

