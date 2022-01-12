Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20,930.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $30,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,208 shares of company stock worth $1,034,932 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

