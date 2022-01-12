Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $168.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.63.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

