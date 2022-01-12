Deutsche Bank AG Buys 2,733 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Medifast were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MED. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Medifast by 1.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Medifast by 8.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $196.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.86. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.48 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.