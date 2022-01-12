Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years.

Shares of VCF stock remained flat at $$14.27 on Wednesday. 11,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,411. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

