Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years.
Shares of VCF stock remained flat at $$14.27 on Wednesday. 11,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,411. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27.
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
