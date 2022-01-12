Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524,142 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNMR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -0.52.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $383,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

