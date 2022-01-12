Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

DAC opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. Danaos has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 4.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

