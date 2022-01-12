Damien Harmon Sells 365 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

