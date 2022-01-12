Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €90.00 ($102.27) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.56 ($102.91).

DAI opened at €72.54 ($82.43) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.75. Daimler has a 52 week low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($104.13). The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

