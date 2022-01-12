Cytek BioSciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 19th (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CTKB) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Cytek BioSciences had issued 14,564,635 shares in its initial public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $247,598,795 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Cytek BioSciences’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,686,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

