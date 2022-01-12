Cytek BioSciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 19th (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CTKB) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Cytek BioSciences had issued 14,564,635 shares in its initial public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $247,598,795 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Cytek BioSciences’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.
Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.70.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,686,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.