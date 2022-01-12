CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.59.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $219.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.10. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

