Cyba (LON:CYBA) Trading Up 5.1%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 1,888,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 544,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.57 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.73. The company has a market cap of £10.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13.

About Cyba (LON:CYBA)

CYBA plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing cyber resilience solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to CYBA plc in January 2019. CYBA plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

