cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Reaches $75.27 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $7,526.63 or 0.17467723 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $75.27 million and approximately $48,937.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

