CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $671.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.73. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CURO Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,118,332 shares of company stock valued at $20,193,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

