CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) & Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Critical Contrast

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) and Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CuriosityStream and Seven Arts Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 1 1 6 0 2.63 Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

CuriosityStream presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CuriosityStream and Seven Arts Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream $39.62 million 7.68 -$48.60 million ($1.69) -3.42 Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seven Arts Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CuriosityStream.

Risk & Volatility

CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and Seven Arts Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream -75.71% -28.17% -20.33% Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CuriosityStream beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 15 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as a motion picture production and distribution company, which engages in the development, acquisition, financing, production and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets. The company also produces motion pictures for worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video and pay and free television. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

