CSFB Cuts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.31.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$16.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.15. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.76.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

