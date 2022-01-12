Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.20. Approximately 11,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 684,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Roth Capital cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 691,635 shares of company stock worth $51,649,822. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

