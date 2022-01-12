Crust (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011268 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00073625 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.47 or 0.00503173 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.