Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 999,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after buying an additional 134,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Crown by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,360,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after purchasing an additional 169,718 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,207,000 after buying an additional 120,498 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

