Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0309

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $889,697.84 and approximately $908.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,695.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.08 or 0.00876707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00259904 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020972 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003188 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,815,233 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

