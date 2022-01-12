CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 270,678 shares.The stock last traded at $52.21 and had previously closed at $52.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CRH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CRH by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CRH by 14.2% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CRH by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

