Craig Hallum Cuts Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $22.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $638.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.