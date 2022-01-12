Covesting (COV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $256,896.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Covesting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001366 BTC on major exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $256,896.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,925,444 coins and its circulating supply is 16,945,444 coins. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

