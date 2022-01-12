Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 3,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

About Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It also involves in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

