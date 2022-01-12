Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $57.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.29.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after buying an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

