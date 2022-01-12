Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.