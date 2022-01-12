Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) vs. Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Head to Head Contrast

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Athena Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.33 $37.52 million $0.37 7.65 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 61.66%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Athena Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 28.11% 12.68% Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

