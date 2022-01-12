Contrasting Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honest and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $300.52 million 2.26 -$14.47 million N/A N/A D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 0.56 -$68.14 million N/A N/A

Honest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Honest and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60

Honest presently has a consensus target price of $15.44, indicating a potential upside of 107.21%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus target price of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 892.13%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Honest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Honest beats D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

