ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 285,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,858. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.