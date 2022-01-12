Conflux Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,611.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.63 or 0.07726415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.95 or 0.00318601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.92 or 0.00878030 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00071001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.37 or 0.00450261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00259256 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

