Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.47%. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

