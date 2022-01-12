Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $119.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.