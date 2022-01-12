Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCEF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

